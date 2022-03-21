(WSYR-TV) — The Town of Geddes Police Department is looking for a man who robbed the Solvay Bank on 3201 W. Genesee Street in the Town of Geddes Monday afternoon.





The man, who you can see in the photos, handed the teller a note and left the bank with an unknow amount of money, according to police. GPD says the suspect was last seen running away from the bank, heading south on South Terry Road, and then west on Dorchester Road behind the bank.

Police believe the suspect to be between 35-40 years old, 5’11”, 220 pounds, with long brown hair and wearing a black surgical mask. He also wore glasses and a dark grey zippered hoodie with dark grey sweatpants and green sneakers.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Town of Geddes Police Department at 315-468-3283, or email the department at geddespd@townofgeddes.com.