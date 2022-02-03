Police searching for missing 16-year-old teen from Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Auburn Police Department is requesting the help of the public to locate Taylor Disanto, a 16-year-old girl from the City of Auburn who has been reported as
missing.
Taylor is 5’3″ tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, has blue eyes, brown hair, a nose
piercing, and a cross tattooed on her middle finger (unknown which hand). Taylor
was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black sweatshirt according to Police.
Police say Taylor is believed to have left voluntarily and is possibly staying with
persons in the Auburn or Cortland area. The Auburn Police Department would like to
confirm Taylor’s whereabouts and check her welfare.
Information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts can be made confidentially to the
Auburn Police Department at the phone number of 315-253-3231, or can be made to
Det. James Frost at 315-255-4702 or his email at jfrost@auburnny.gov.