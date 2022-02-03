Police searching for missing 16-year-old teen from Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Auburn Police Department is requesting the help of the public to locate Taylor Disanto, a 16-year-old girl from the City of Auburn who has been reported as

missing.

Taylor is 5’3″ tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, has blue eyes, brown hair, a nose

piercing, and a cross tattooed on her middle finger (unknown which hand). Taylor

was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black sweatshirt according to Police.

Courtesy of Auburn Police Department

Police say Taylor is believed to have left voluntarily and is possibly staying with

persons in the Auburn or Cortland area. The Auburn Police Department would like to

confirm Taylor’s whereabouts and check her welfare.

Information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts can be made confidentially to the

Auburn Police Department at the phone number of 315-253-3231, or can be made to

Det. James Frost at 315-255-4702 or his email at jfrost@auburnny.gov.