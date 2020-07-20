Police searching for missing woman in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Colleen Dillon, who was reported missing on Sunday, July 18.

Dillon, 28, was last seen on July 18 in Dryden and is believed to be in the Ithaca area.

Dillon is 5’4″, approximately 160 lbs, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone with information on Dillon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office: