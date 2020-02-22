SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police arrested two juveniles after a traffic stop on Midland Avenue on Wednesday.
On February 19, police conducted a traffic stop and found a 2002 Toyota Camry that had illegal window tint.
During the stop, police found that there was marijuana in the vehicle. Cristopher Ayala-Pizarro, 21, of Syracuse and two juvenile passengers were searched. The vehicle was searched as well.
One juvenile was 16-years-old from Syracuse and another juvenile was 17-years-old from Syracuse.
While searching, the police found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an extended 20 round capacity magazine. They also found marijuana and heroin in the vehicle.
The 16-year-old was charged with the following:
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Unlawful possession of marijuana
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree
The juvenile was transported for arraignment.
The 17-year-old juvenile had an active arrest warrant and was taken to the Hillbrook Detention Center.
Ayala-Pizarro did not have a driver’s license and was given traffic citations and released.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police seize firearm and drugs from juveniles in traffic stop
- End of winter flood potential outlook
- Man shot in vehicle on Syracuse’s North Side, police investigating
- Cayuga Indian Nation seizes several properties and demolishes buildings in Seneca Falls
- WATCH LIVE: 2020 Nevada Democratic Caucus Coverage
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App