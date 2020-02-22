Police seize firearm and drugs from juveniles in traffic stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police arrested two juveniles after a traffic stop on Midland Avenue on Wednesday.

On February 19, police conducted a traffic stop and found a 2002 Toyota Camry that had illegal window tint.

During the stop, police found that there was marijuana in the vehicle. Cristopher Ayala-Pizarro, 21, of Syracuse and two juvenile passengers were searched. The vehicle was searched as well.

One juvenile was 16-years-old from Syracuse and another juvenile was 17-years-old from Syracuse.

While searching, the police found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an extended 20 round capacity magazine. They also found marijuana and heroin in the vehicle.

The 16-year-old was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

The juvenile was transported for arraignment.

The 17-year-old juvenile had an active arrest warrant and was taken to the Hillbrook Detention Center.

Ayala-Pizarro did not have a driver’s license and was given traffic citations and released.

