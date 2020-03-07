Police: Several people taken to the hospital after crash on Syracuse’s North Side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries Saturday afternoon after a collision involving two vehicles occurred on Syracuse’s North Side.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Court Street and Carbon Street at around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a serious motor vehicle crash.
Police say two vehicles, one sedan and one SUV, collided at the intersection and several people in the vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5200.
This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.
