Police Source: Parts of E. Genesee Street in DeWitt closed due to barricaded person

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parts of East Genesee Street in DeWitt is closed as police had to negotiate with someone who was barricaded in a building, according to a police source.

The police source has confirmed that the person just surrendered to DeWitt Police.

The portion of the closed road is in front of the Wegmans on East Genesee Street.

NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

