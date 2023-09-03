SYRACUSE, NY – (WSYR-TV) – A 52-year-old Syracuse man is dead after being stabbed early Sunday morning on Syracuse’s north side.

Syracuse police say they were called to the corner of Butternut Street and South Alvord Street just after 2:00 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim unresponsive. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.