Police still looking for Antoine Campbell, who has been missing since May 2019 from Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — May 4, 2021 would have been Antoine Campbell’s 35th birthday. However, his family has not heard from him since March 2019, and the Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

Campbell’s last known address was Miss Street in Rome, and he was known to frequent New York City and Albany.

If you have any information on Campbell’s whereabouts, contact the Rome Police Department at (315) 339-7714 or the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS). You can also message Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using their app P3TIPS. Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous.