Police still looking for suspect in Oneida Castle homicide

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The manhunt continues for a suspect involved in an Oneida Castle homicide, nearly 80 miles from the crime scene.

Police swarmed an SUV in Seneca County on Tuesday. Two people were inside and both are believed to be connected to the murder of 22-year-old Tyler McBain of Oneida Castle. One person is in custody and the other still on the run. 

The search is centering around State Route 318 near the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

New York State Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (315) 366-6000.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected