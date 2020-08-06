Police still looking for suspect in Oneida Castle homicide

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The manhunt continues for a suspect involved in an Oneida Castle homicide, nearly 80 miles from the crime scene.

Police swarmed an SUV in Seneca County on Tuesday. Two people were inside and both are believed to be connected to the murder of 22-year-old Tyler McBain of Oneida Castle. One person is in custody and the other still on the run.

Related Story Police investigating a homicide in Oneida Castle; One suspect in custody, one on the run Video

The search is centering around State Route 318 near the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

New York State Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (315) 366-6000.