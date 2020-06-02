Interactive Maps

Police: Suspected road rage incident ends with crash on I-81

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A suspected case of road rage ends with a teen driver crashing his car and rolling over on I-81 near the Thruway in Mattydale.

State Police said that a 17-year-old was being chased by two people after a confrontation in Syracuse’s inner harbor.

Two people claimed that the 17-year-old shot at them, but they were not hit. The two then got in their car and chased after him, according to police.

Later, the teen crashed on I-81 northbound right by the interchange with I-90.

After the crash, the teen fled the scene. Police found him several hundred yards away.

There were no reported injuries due to the crash and there is no word on charges yet.

