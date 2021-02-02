Police: Syracuse man arrested after driving drunk, crashing into snow embankment

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested for a DWI after he allegedly crashed on the Thruway and was found with a BAC of more than twice the legal limit.

On Jan. 31 around 1:30 a.m., New York State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on I-90 in the Town of Salina.

The investigation found that a 2013 Dodge Avenger drove off the roadway and hit a snow embankment. The driver, Edward Verstraete, 38, of Syracuse, was uninjured and found to be intoxicated, according to police.

Verstraete was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Syracuse, where his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.22%, according to police.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Verstraete was turned over to a sober third-party and released on an appearance ticket for the Town of Salina Court on Feb. 17, 2021, at 5 p.m.