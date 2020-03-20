Police: Syracuse man arrested for stabbing 2 victims, a mother and daughter

TOWN OF SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a mother and her daughter, stealing the daughter’s purse and fleeing the scene.

On March 19, police responded to a call from a victim who said she and her daughter had been stabbed at their residence in the Town of Sullivan.

According to police, the suspect, Gilberto Lopez, fled the scene. Lopez is 36-years-old and lives in Syracuse.

According to the mother, she was waiting for her daughter in her car outside of the residence. She said that when the daughter left the residence, Lopez came out from under the stairs and started stabbing her in the head, shoulders and arms.

The mother then told police that she got out of her vehicle and was stabbed two times in the head.

Then, the daughter allegedly ran to her mother and started kicking and hitting Lopez to try and help her.

Lopez then stopped attacking both victims, took the daughter’s purse and ran from the scene.

When officers arrived, they saw Lopez running through a field behind the residence.

Police found Lopez near Lakeport Road and arrested him.

Both victims were taken to Upstate University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lopez was arrested and charged with the following:

2 counts of attempted murder in the second degree

1 count of robbery in the first degree

1 count of assault in the second degree

1 county of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

1 count of petit larceny

Lopez was taken to the Madison County Jail where he is now awaiting arraignment, which is scheduled for March 20.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9