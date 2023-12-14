Police: Syracuse man arrested, passed out at stop light with gun, crashed police cars and fled

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was arrested by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night, Dec. 13 after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel, crashing police cars and leading deputies on a chase.

20-year-old Stani Juma was arrested and charged with a DWI, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and more after Sheriff Deputies say they found him passed out at a green light on the Buckley Rd. and West Taft Rd. intersection in the Town of Clay with a loaded gun in his car.

It was around 9:45 p.m. when an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy found Juma’s 2015 Chevy Equinox and looked inside to see the loaded handgun with an extended magazine on the passenger seat.

Additional Sheriff Deputies and a North Syracuse Police Sgt. arrived soon after and attempted to get Juma’s attention. As he woke up, they asked him to exit the vehicle which Juma allegedly ignored and then crashed into two Sheriff’s patrol cars as he proceeded to drive away.

The Deputy in the patrol vehicle that was blocking the other police car in front of Juma’s was uninjured. When Juma left the scene in his Chevy, he headed into the Village of Liverpool.

With the help of Air 1, Deputies were able to stop Juma at Hiawatha Trail in the Village, where he got out of his Chevy and ran away on foot.

Juma was caught by Sheriff Deputies next to a fence and taken into custody where they also recovered the firearm (Taurus 9mm).

Stani Juma was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a loaded firearm 2nd

Criminal Possession of weapon 3rd ammo clip

Criminal Possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence

Criminal possession of a weapon 4th

Criminal mischief: Reckless Property Damage, Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd

DWI-1 st Offense

Offense Several traffic tickets including reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident

Currently, Stani Juma is housed at the Justice Center awaiting arraignment.