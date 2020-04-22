Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Police: Syracuse man shot while driving vehicle, taken to hospital by passenger

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 19-year-old man is in the hospital following a shooting on Syracuse’s north side on Tuesday afternoon.

Syracuse Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lemoyne Avenue and Grant Boulevard right before 5 p.m.

The investigation found that the victim was shot while operating a vehicle, according to police. After the shots were fired, the victim drove into a parked car.

A passenger in the car took control and drove the man to Upstate University Hospital, where his injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time, according to police.

If you saw what happened or have information, call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. You can remain anonymous.

