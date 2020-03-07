Police: Teaching assistant pays student $50 to punch classmate

(WSYR-TV) — Police arrested a teaching assistant for allegedly paying one student to punch another student.
On Friday, deputies arrested Lisa Hutchinson, 41 of Whitesboro, who is a teaching assistant at New Hartford BOCES.
Police found that Hutchinson made a deal with a student to punch another student for her. She allegedly paid the student $50 to do so.
The student received the money from her but did not hit the student, according to police.
Hutchinson has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
She was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at New Hartford Town Court at a later date.
