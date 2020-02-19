Police to better patrol Destiny USA’s back hallways after series of burglaries, including movie-like heist from Finish Line

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police detail assigned to Destiny USA will better patrol the mall’s back hallways, the commander tells NewsChannel 9.

Police blame those hallways on at least one of the burglaries in a series of them that have occurred between November and February.

February 4: Best Buy

January 24: Finish Line

January 22: WonderWorks

January 20: At Home

December 26: StreetGame

December 22: Apex Entertainment

December 15: Play the Game

November 17: 99 Cent City

When the Finish Line was closed, on January 24, a burglar used back hallways that run behind the store to cut a hole through the wall. From there, the suspect went in and got away with cash registers and a safe.

Syracuse Police Sergeant Steven Abbott tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, “The very nature of this building is it’s very large. It’s kind of a structure within a structure. Without getting into too many specifics, there are back hallways that take a while for us to secure.”

He sais the burglaries have led him to increasing patrols of the back hallways.

The vast system of hallways, open almost 24/7, connect the back entrances of stores for moving inventory and garbage.

The burglaries will be the focus of Sergeant Abbott’s meeting Thursday morning with Destiny USA tenants and store owners.

A spokesperson for Destiny USA sent this statement to NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan:

“As the largest shopping dining, and entertainment venue in New York State, safety is definitely our top priority for our millions of guests and thousands of employees under this roof. Destiny USA continues to work with our tenants, community partners and local law enforcement to implement safety measures for our facility to remain a safe and family-friendly, year round destination. Due to the fact that this is an on-going investigation, we are limited with what we can share with the public at this time. Please contact the Syracuse Police Department for more information.” Destiny USA

The police department reports that some teenagers have been arrested in connection to some of the cases. Surveillance video will help detectives track down other suspects.

