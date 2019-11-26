Closings
Police to crack down on drunk drivers during Thanksgiving holiday

Local News
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — It is known as “Blackout Wednesday” and for good reason. The night before Thanksgiving is one of the worst when it comes to drunk driving.

State Police and local law enforcement are stepping up patrols through the weekend to ensure everyone gets to their destinations safely. Drivers should expect to see more patrols and sobriety checkpoints. 

