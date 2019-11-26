Police to crack down on drunk drivers during Thanksgiving holiday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — It is known as “Blackout Wednesday” and for good reason. The night before Thanksgiving is one of the worst when it comes to drunk driving.
State Police and local law enforcement are stepping up patrols through the weekend to ensure everyone gets to their destinations safely. Drivers should expect to see more patrols and sobriety checkpoints.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- What’s next for President Trump?
- Picture of the Day: 12/19/19
- TechBytes: 12/19/19
- The List: 12/19/19
- Money in Your Pocket: 12/19/19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App