SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are urging students of Syracuse University who live in off-campus neighborhoods to lock their doors.

Detectives expect a rise in burglaries when students return for the fall semester, but the police chief says he’s never seen a year this bad.

In nearly one month, 44 burglaries have been investigated. That’s a 130% increase since the 2021 academic year.

39 of the break-ins occurred when people were inside their homes, likely sleeping.

The burglars are usually active between 1am and 6am every morning.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said: “They’re occupied burglaries which makes them very dangerous. People are going into these homes when students are sleeping… In some cases, they’re going in with guns.”

The suspects are coming out with anything left in plain sight: cash, computers and smart phones.

Fifteen of the burglaries resulted in car keys being stolen, then used to steal vehicles parked outside.

The chief thinks it’s a group of teenagers taking advantage of the neighborhood, targeting students who are more focused on studying and socializing than preventing crimes.

The chief gives a basic piece of advice: lock the doors.

He says most, if not all, the reported break-ins didn’t require breaking. The home’s doors or windows were left unlocked.

The chief encourages landlords to install motion-activated lights and door bell cameras to deter criminals.

Homes near Le Moyne College are also being broken into and targeted for burglaries.