Police use helicopter to find suspect in Camillus

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A helicopter flying over Camillus Wednesday night assisted police in finding a suspect involved in a stabbing.

Onondaga County Sheriffs deployed their helicopter to help state and local authorities search for the suspect in a reported stabbing, who was under the influence of drugs, and fled into a field. The incident happened in the 6000 block of Devoe Road.

Police used the helicopter’s infrared camera and found the suspect. He was arrested and is facing several charges.

