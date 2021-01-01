Police: Utica man arrested for driving while intoxicated with children in the vehicle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica man has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated with children in the vehicle.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Route 5 in the Town of Westmoreland on Jan. 1 right after midnight.

Deputies found that the driver of the vehicle, Chandra B. Sarki, 37, of Utica, was driving while intoxicated with two young children inside the vehicle. The two children were not wearing seatbelts.

CPS was contacted and took temporary custody of the children. Sarki was taken to the Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Building where he was processed and booked.

He was booked into the Oneida County Correctional Facility on the following:

  • Felony DWI
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Sarki was also issued tickets relating to the New York State vehicle and traffic law and will be arraigned at a later date.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected