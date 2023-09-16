SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police have successfully negotiated the safe release of two 14-year-olds who had been hostages of a shooting suspect barricaded in an apartment building on North State Street.

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile gave an update Saturday afternoon, confirming one teenage hostage remains in the building with the suspect.

Syracuse police say its SWAT team and officers trained in mental health crisis are leading negotiations, which the chief says are actively continuing.

Police ordered a neighborhood on Syracuse’s north side to “shelter in place” as officers deal with an adult male shooting suspect who refuses to come out of an apartment building on North State Street.

The apartment is located across from County Wide Appliance and Adirondack Furniture.

The man is accused of firing at another man just before the stand off began. The person was not hurt, police say.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area of North State Street and North Division Street for their own safety. People who live near by, who haven’t been evacuated, are asked to “shelter in place.”