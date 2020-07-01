Police: Williamstown man arrested after hitting dog, causing permanent blindness

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been arrested after allegedly hitting a dog multiple times in the head and body with a closed fist and a broom handle.

State Police in Fulton arrested Taylor House, 26, of Williamstown, for aggravated cruelty, which is a Class E felony.

The owner of an 8-year-old Boxer told police she witnessed House hitting her dog with a closed fist and broom handle.

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital by its owner. The vet then determined the dog would be permanently blind from the injuries caused by House.

House was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Granby Court at a later date.