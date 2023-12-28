DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers from the DeWitt Police Department were dispatched to Paramount Beauty Supply at 5861 Thompson Road on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 28, after police say a woman crashed her car into the store.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman in her 60s from Liverpool had crashed through the front windows of the store.

Police say the woman told them she had just pulled into the parking spot in front of the building around 11:25 a.m. and accidentally accelerated into the building and she wasn’t sure how it happened.

“She is unsure if she mistook the gas for the brake or if it was vehicle failure,” DeWitt Police stated.

The woman’s gray 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz sustained significant front-end damage, while the building sustained structural damage where the vehicle drove through. The displays and counter area of the interior of Paramount Beauty Supply were damaged as well.

No one was injured as a result of the incident and no tickets were issued.

The vehicle was towed from the scene afterward and the DeWitt Codes was notified to evaluate the building’s damage.