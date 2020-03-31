Police: Wood chipper, chainsaws stolen in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who stole a wood chipper and chainsaws in Cortlandville.
The deputies are asking anyone who knows who took the items from a parking lot on Starr Road to contact them.
Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies believe this happened sometime between Thursday evening and early Monday morning.
If you know who did this or have any other details, call (607) 758-6151. Also, do not forget to secure your vehicles and heavy equipment.
