SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR – TV) — The Syracuse Polish Festival will return to Clinton Square for its 66th year on June 17, 18, and 19.

The festival will include many traditional polish foods, beers, arts and crafts, and games. Two major highlights of the festival will include the Pierogi Eating Contest and the presentation of Miss Polonia.

Ten scholarships will also be awarded over the weekend, as well as, “Pole of the Year,” which is an award given to the person who has helped to grow and maintain Polish culture in the community.