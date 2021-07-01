Poll: Most New Yorkers oppose Cuomo impeachment, but prefer new governor for 2022 race

Positive grades for governor on vaccinations and reopening, bad grade for addressing his handling of nursing homes

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Siena Poll released on Thursday says that New York voters have mixed opinions on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political future.

When New York voters were asked what they would like the governor to do, 23% say he should resign immediately, 39% say he should serve out his term but not seek re-election, and 33% say he should continue to serve and run for re-election.

Separately, 35% say they are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs, while 56% would prefer ‘someone else’ (from 37-53% last month).

Overall, voters approve of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, 51-32%. Specifically, voters say Cuomo did

a good job on managing vaccines (66-20%), keeping New Yorkers informed (60-27%), and reopening

the state (54 to 33%).

However, voters say Cuomo did a bad job, 60-22%, addressing questions about his handling of nursing homes.

Cuomo’s 45-47% favorability rating is little changed from 44-48 percent last month. His job performance rating is negative 41-56%, from 42-55% in May.

“Since his poll numbers took a significant hit earlier this year, Cuomo’s favorability, job performance and re-elect ratings have remained largely stable the last few months. But 16 months from the next gubernatorial election and less than a year from the primary, only one-third of New Yorkers – including just 43% of Democrats – think Cuomo should run for re-election,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

“The good news for the Governor is that only 23% of New Yorkers want him to resign immediately. However, when you add those voters to the 39% who say he should serve out his term but not seek re-election, 62% say he should not run for a fourth term,” Greenberg said.

“Twenty-seven percent of white voters want to see him run again, as do 40% of Latinos and a majority, 52% , of Black voters.”

“When it comes to impeachment, voters are more closely divided with 45%, a plurality, saying the

Assembly should not impeach Cuomo, while 35% – including one-quarter of Democrats – would like to see

the Assembly impeach the Governor,” Greenberg said.

Voters say, 42-32%, investigations into allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo will find evidence

of harassment. Republicans strongly believe it, as do a plurality of independents. Democrats are evenly divided.

“When it comes to the pandemic, voters still largely give Cuomo strong grades, except for nursing homes,”

Greenberg said. “By more than three-to-one – including a plurality of Republicans – voters say he’s done a good job managing the state’s vaccine program. By more than two-to-one – with Republicans closely divided – they say he’s done a good job on keeping residents informed with accurate information. Voters think he’s done a good job – although not Republicans – overseeing New York’s reopening.

“But when it comes to answering questions about how he handled nursing homes during the pandemic, voters say nearly three-to-one – including Democrats, 49-30 percent – Cuomo did a bad job,” Greenberg said.

“More than half of New York City voters and two-thirds from upstate and the downstate suburbs agree that he did a bad job.”

Full Sienna Poll Report: