Pompey farm brewery says it’s ready to reopen using masks and social distancing

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Leaders of the “Central New York” region expect to be allowed by the state to enter “Phase 1” of an economic reopening, but that won’t include restaurants opening their dining rooms.

Dan Palladino, who owns Palladino Farm’s Heritage Hill farm brewery, thinks it’s unfair his outside tables are put in the same category as a restaurant without outside dining. He wants reopening decisions to be made by a business, not by industry.

Palladino is pitching a plan to Onondaga County and New York State in the hopes he’s allowed to be one of the first to reopen.

The plan requires employees to wear masks, customers who aren’t seated to wear masks, tables outside set 10 feet apart and a controlled system for placing orders.

The Onondaga County Executive calls Palladino’s document “a good plan,” but says it’s up to New York State which industries fit into each phase and argues it would be too hard to except custom requests from individual businesses.

Business owners are advised to develop similar plans to get managers and staffs thinking about what a restart will look like when they’re allowed to. CenterState CEO is offering a tool kit to help business develop their own plans.

