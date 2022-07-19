EAST GLACIER, MONTANA (WSYR-TV) — A man from Pompey and his 18-month-old daughter were killed in a shooting while the family was vacationing near Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

39-year-old David Siau, his daughter, and another unnamed man were killed, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office confirms to NewsChannel 9.

Deputies say two other people were hurt, including Siau’s wife, Christy, who is listed in critical condition in the hospital.

The couple’s two other children were with them at the time of the shooting but were not hurt, according to police. They are staying with their grandparents.

A police spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 that more information is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

The family is active with Pompey Community Church, according to people who know them.

David Siau works for Benchmark Media, according to the couple’s wedding announcement.