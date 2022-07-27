(WSYR-TV) — According to a family member, a Central New Yorker, Christy Siau, and her sister-in-law Christina have been released from the hospital after they were injured from an attack at East Glacier Park in Montana earlier this month.

Sources say the two women were discharged on July 26, 2022, and they plan to stay in Montana for a few more days to rest and follow up from surgery.

“Nothing about this process or this week has been easy,” family member, Bekah Siau says. “But we are thankful to have Christy and Christina released from hospital care and on the mend one step at a time.”

Deputies say the suspected shooter, 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden, of Goldsby, Oklahoma, drove his vehicle into the family, hit a tree and came out of the vehicle shooting a gun.

Christy’s husband, 39-year-old David Siau died of his injuries, along with his daughter, McKenzie Siau.

Christina Siau, the victim’s sister was stabbed by the suspect, according to investigators.

Bekah Siau says the family will continue to update everyone through the website located, here.