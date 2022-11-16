SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, on Hiawatha Lake in the city of Syracuse.

The one-day outdoor hockey tournament is returning for its third year and 16 teams will compete on six rinks.

Portions of the proceeds from the tournament will go towards the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and their Luke’s Army Pediatric Cancer Research Fund. Businessman and philanthropist, Vinny Lobdell, and his family are sponsors of the 2023 tournament.

“The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic gets more popular, more competitive and more fun every year. It attracts players who are serious about hockey and itching to play outdoors where most of them fell in love with the game. What’s also exciting is that the Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic is becoming a winter tradition with great food and drinks, free ice skating and winter fun. We thank our presenting sponsor, Vinny Lobdell and Family, for supporting our community.” Tim O’Donnell, tournament director

The tournament’s round-robin will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the championship round is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m.

Fans are welcome to cheer on the teams, as Onondaga Park has plenty of space for spectators on the banks of Hiawatha Lake. The tournament will also include live music, food, and beverages.

If weather does not allow the contingency date for the tournament is Saturday, February 4.

Click here to register for the tournament.