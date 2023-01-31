SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chalk it up to being too warm this winter.

The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic slated for Saturday, February 4 at Hiawatha Lake in Onondaga Park has been called off.

The tournament was already postponed a week from its original date of January 28.

It’s too mild and there is no ice.

Yes, it will turn bitterly cold this weekend, but it’s not enough time for safe ice to form.

“We’re disappointed, but this will just make 2024 even sweeter. It’s why you cherish playing outdoors when you get the chance” said Tim O’Donnell, tournament director. “Our sponsors and players are understanding and have been great. We’ll start gearing up for next year right away.”

The date for the 2024 Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic will be announced soon, O’Donnell said.

Sponsors have committed to return in 2024, and teams scheduled to play in the 2023 tournament will have first right of refusal to keep their spots next year, O’Donnell said.