Pontiac responds to Oswego Mayor’s threat to close the nursing facility

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation have responded to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s threat to close the troubled facility over broken air conditioning.

An attorney representing the facility releasing the following statement to NewsChannel 9:

This morning Mayor Barlow again used taxpayer dollars to harass, bully and intimidate the employees of the Pontiac Nursing Home by having multiple police officers and code enforcement officials show up unannounced to do yet another “surprise” inspection. Not only did these city employees, at the direction of Mayor Barlow, bully, harass and intimidate the nursing home staff, they scared and intimidated the nursing home residents by refusing to wear protective equipment as required by the Governor’s executive orders to nursing homes while barging into the residents’ private rooms and refusing to exit them when the residents requested they do so. Despite their unprofessional behavior and attempts at surprise, yet again zero violations were found at the nursing home. Interestingly, a Department of Health Inspector happened to be on site conducting a State inspection of the nursing home and found zero violations. When Mayor Barlow’s team was advised of this reality, they suggested the State of New York and Department of Health were actively covering up for the nursing home. Despite the deplorable behavior of the City employees Mayor Barlow sent into the nursing home to do his bidding, the employees of the nursing home cooperated with the 3rd surprise inspection in as many days. At this point, it has become clear that the Mayor is using taxpayer dollars and city personnel to carry out a personal vendetta against the nursing home and this will not be tolerated any longer. Pontiac Nursing Home will seek redress with the New York State Court system to stop the Mayor from this unprecedented and unprofessional behavior and to protect the privacy, health, safety and well-being of its residents and employees. Langston D. McFadden, Esq.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow releasing this response to NewsChannel 9:

Despite Pontiac’s conspiracy theories and paranoia, facts are still facts. The DOH arrived because of consecutive days of high temperatures in rooms and I thank them for their assistance. Our police officers and code enforcers conduct themselves professionally, with honesty and integrity, attributes we wish the operator of this facility would replicate. We will continue doing inspections and fighting on behalf of the residents and employees of this facility. There’s a reason this facility is subject to an ongoing investigation by the State attorney generals office, and several other previous criminal investigations, charges and documented violations. It isn’t because of me, or the city of oswego, it’s because they’ve earned a poor reputation due to their repeated negligence, ignorance and inability to properly care for residents. Lastly, I’d like to remind the operator and attorney that our inspection was prompted by a complaint from the facility’s own staff. Mayor Billy Barlow, (R) City of Oswego

Mayor Barlow says city inspectors found air conditioning not working in many rooms, with the temperature in some getting as high as 86 degrees in recent days.