Pool Problems? Local pool company dives into nationwide chlorine shortage

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A nationwide chlorine shortage has led to pool problems across the United States. In Liverpool, Cannon Pools and Spas is hoping to ride the way of the stock of pool supplies it has.

Cliff Malzman, President of Cannon Pools, says the last few months have been spent stocking up in preparation for the summer.

“Last year, we went through a lot of difficulties with the pandemic and in anticipation (for this year) we brought in truckloads of goods every day in October, November, December and January for anticipation of this year,” Malzman said. “So, nationally there’s not going to be enough chlorine, but locally we have five warehouses of chlorine.”

Pool installations will once again be popular this summer. Malzman says he has around 1,100 pool installations lined up for the summer months.