Poor weather conditions may lead to French fry shortage

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. may face a French fry shortage due to a poor potato crop this year. According to a Bloomberg Report, cold and wet weather has stunted the growth of potatoes.
Retailers rely on long potatoes to make French fries, but there’s not enough of those to go around. U.S. potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that potato production will drop a little over six percent this year to the lowest its been since 2010. This all could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.
