Poor weather conditions may lead to French fry shortage

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. may face a French fry shortage due to a poor potato crop this year. According to a Bloomberg Report, cold and wet weather has stunted the growth of potatoes.

Retailers rely on long potatoes to make French fries, but there’s not enough of those to go around. U.S. potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that potato production will drop a little over six percent this year to the lowest its been since 2010. This all could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected