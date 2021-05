ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –There’s another chance on Tuesday for those in Onondaga County to get the shot. A pop-up clinic is coming to the Second Olivet Baptist Church on Syracuse’s Southwest side. That borders 13204 and 13205 zip codes.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and 50 doses will be made available.