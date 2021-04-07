Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Ithaca’s West Hill neighborhood this weekend

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pop-up vaccination clinic is coming to Ithaca’s West Hill neighborhood this weekend.

The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is working to reach people of color and those traditionally underserved by the healthcare system in their vaccination efforts. This past week, the health department and Reach Medical administered dozens of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at the Southside Community Center.

The pop-up clinic will be held on Saturday. TCHD is be giving 200 Moderna doses at the Lehman Alternative Community School. Working with community partners, links have been sent for appointments to people in the West Hill and West End neighborhoods.

If you are looking for a vaccine, you can give 211 a call during normal business hours for help. TCHD has also set up a vaccine registry for anyone 16 years old and older to be notified when doses become available. Most local pharmacies are also administering vaccines to individuals 18 and older as well.