Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Destiny USA offers discounts and perks for vaccinations

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)– If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 shot yet, this opportunity comes with a perk. Destiny USA is teaming up with Wegmans and the state to provide a free, one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic this weekend.

Walk-ups are welcomed too. Getting your shot at the mall comes with discounts and special offers. The clinic is on Friday from 11a.m. until 5p.m., and on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. 

Only those 18 and older are eligible to get a Johnson and Johnson vaccine shot. 

