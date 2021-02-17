Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening in Ithaca Friday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pop-up clinic in Ithaca targeting specific groups will be happening on Friday, February 19.

The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD), in partnership with Cayuga Health System, Ithaca City School District, and Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC), will give 300 first dose COVID-19 vaccines, 200 for individuals in phase 1A and 1B and 100 designated for adults 65 years and older with underlying medical conditions.

The clinic will be held at Beverly J. Martin Elementary School located at 302 W. Buffalo Street. Registration is required. GIAC is assisting the health department with outreach and registration.

“We are excited to host the County’s first pop-up clinic in such an historical and central location. This clinic will serve individuals who may have barriers to accessing the vaccination site at the mall. BJM is also a familiar and trusted community space for our downtown neighbors,” stated Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa.

“GIAC is thrilled to partner with the Health Department, Cayuga Health System, and ICSD for this pop-up vaccination clinic. GIAC shares a commitment with BJM and other partner organizations to build a culture of love, resiliency, and strong relationships. This pandemic has tested us as a community, but this is out time to step up, sleeve up, and get vaccinated,” stated Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, Executive Director of GIAC and Chair of the Tompkins County Legislature.

A comprehensive list of eligible priority populations can be found on the TCHD website.

For local updates and information, check the TCHD website.