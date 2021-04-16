Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics being set up for Onondaga County high school students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that more than half of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than one in three are now fully vaccinated.

In Central New York, a little more than 30% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the next group to target is high school students.

The county is working with school districts to set up pop-up vaccination clinics. On Thursday, at least 150 Baldwinsville High School students and staff received a shot.

Next week, East Syracuse Minoa and Liverpool school districts have vaccine clinics scheduled. Students will need parent or guardian consent.

More schools will be announced as they are scheduled.