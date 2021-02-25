Pop-up vaccination clinic at Boys & Girls Club in Syracuse this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A dozen more community-based popup vaccine sites have been announced for this week in New York State and one is happening in Syracuse on Friday.

The clinic is being held at the Boys and Girls Club on East Fayette Street. It’s the only one out of this week’s clinics that is happening in Central New York. Host sites are performing their own outreach to sign up eligible community members.

All 12 sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,700 people throughout the week, with more sites opening every week.

“Community-based vaccination sites are a key component of New York’s effort to ensure all eligible New Yorkers have a chance to get the vaccine quickly and fairly, right in their community,” Governor Cuomo said. “Social equity and fairness has been at the center of our response, but this isn’t purely an access issue. We need New Yorkers to trust the vaccine and actually take it. We’re tackling skepticism and distrust head-on through our local partnerships and pop-up sites and bringing the vaccine directly in the communities that have been hit hardest by this pandemic.”