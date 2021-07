SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The City of Syracuse hopes several pop up clinics will help boost vaccination numbers.

The Onondaga County Health Department is partnering with the Tucker Missionary Baptist Church for a pop-up clinic to neighbors on the city’s south side.

The clinic runs until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at the church on Oakwood Avenue. You don’t need an appointment to get a vaccine.