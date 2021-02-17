Pop-up vaccine clinic planned for Boys & Girls Club in Syracuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Boys and Girls Club on Shonnard Street in Syracuse will serve as the site for a pop-up vaccine clinic Thursday.

It is one of thirteen such pop-up clinics across the state this week which will vaccinate 3,850 people at sites the governor’s office says will ensure equity and fairness in vaccine distribution.

“COVID impacted communities of color at much higher rate, and it exposed the inequalities that have existed in our nation’s health care system for decades,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “From day one we have made the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine a top priority, but two issues still exist, especially in our Black and Brown communities – accessibility and skepticism. These pop-up sites allow us to work with the local leaders and trusted voices in those communities that were hit the hardest by COVID, helping to ensure access to and instill confidence in the vaccine, while also furthering our goal to vaccinate every single New Yorker.”

The vaccine clinic in Syracuse runs from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and all appointments are filled.