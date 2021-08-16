Pop-up vaccine clinics part of Madison Bouckville Antique show August 20-22

BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 2000 dealers are lining the fields along Route 20 in Bouckville for the annual Madison Bouckville Antique Week.

The event is the largest antiques and collectibles show in New York State, and the show itself is spread out over 14 independently-owned show fields.

It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but it’s back and better than ever. There has been one change to the event, since there will be no shuttle bus this year. Because of this, be sure to wear comfortable shoes.

You’ll find antique treasures, collectable gems, vintage memorabilia, furniture, toys and more.

Still haven’t been vaccinated? There will also be pop-up vaccine clinics, each offering the Pfizer vaccine, at the antique show. Below are dates and times for the pop-up clinics. Anyone 12-years-old and older is eligible for the vaccine.