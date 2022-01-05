Popular grocery store blames closing on 71% rent increase by CNY Regional Market

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The popular grocery store on the grounds of the CNY Regional Market, Buda’s Meats and Produce, will shut down on January 15 after nearly 40 years in business.

Manager John Catanzaro announced the family’s decision to customers by posting a handwritten, cardboard sign outside their entrance. A customer posted a picture of the sign on Facebook, spreading the shock more widespread.

Catanzaro, who manages the store with his cousin, says the CNY Regional Market plans to increase their rent from more than $6,000 per month to more than $10,000, a 71% increase.

The family decided it’s too expensive for the primitive space they’re given and threatens the low prices they’re known for. They suspect moving elsewhere might make them out of reach for the customers who walk, and a new location wouldn’t be a guaranteed success.

The store’s sign asks customers call the Regional Market to complain, along with elected leaders like State Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

The owners say the landlords granted a one-year lease extension during the pandemic, but negotiations for a long-term deal only resulted in the price hike. They say they’ve offered to pay five percent more over five years.

In a statement, Magnarelli wrote: “I am very disappointed that the CNY Regional Market Authority has not saw fit to negotiate a reasonable rent increase and new lease that would allow for this business to remain at the Market.”

McMahon said that weeks ago he made calls to advocate for the market to keep the store, but with a slower-paced price hike.

Market management did not respond to NewsChannel 9’s two requests for comment Tuesday.