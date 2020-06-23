Popular Liverpool bar wants all restaurants to follow COVID-19 guidelines

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many are calling for businesses like restaurants and bars to be opened more, but one very popular restaurant owner is issuing a passionate warning to other owners.

It’s taken weeks for Jim Nichols, owner of Sharkey’s Bar & Grill in Liverpool, to even get his bar in shape to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

But while visiting another local restaurant Saturday night, what he saw was almost total disregard for the rules. No masks and a packed bar.

“That’s what prompted me to write that because that evening I had a concern that we weren’t going to be able to sustain this,” said Nichols.

One Facebook post expressed a handful of concerns for all restaurants in our area, hoping to avoid closing things back down.

I’ve always worried about my own establishment, controlling what I can control and I understand that these are difficult times and confusing times for everybody, the customer and the establishment. I’m not trying to say that we’re perfect because we are not, but we’re trying and putting the effort in and I’m just hoping everyone is putting the effort in. Jim Nichols, Owner, Sharkey’s Bar & Grill

Some safety precautions Sharkey’s is taking according to county, state and CDC guidelines:

Tables spread nine feet apart

Masks are worn at all times (customers and staff)

No standing or wandering

Masks can be taken off only when seated for food/drink

Sharkey’s had a representative from Onondaga County and the Liquor Authority walk through the setup.

Nichols said he made the necessary changes that were recommended and that the restaurant was granted permission for customers to still take part in recreational activities, like volleyball.

However, when it comes to the rules that still seem unclear, Nichols said he wants to be made aware so he can keep his customers and staff safe.

After three months of no business, we don’t need to get fined if we’re trying if we’re working at it. We need to be told how we can improve, here’s what’s expected and that’s when it works. Jim Nichols, Owner, Sharkey’s Bar & Grill

As long as the information keeps getting delivered to restaurant and bar owners across the state, Nichols said he’ll continue putting in the effort.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.