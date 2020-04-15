Popular MacKenzie-Childs barn sale cancelled this summer

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A summer tradition for many has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual MacKenzie-Childs barn sale has been called off due to concerns over coronavirus.
The announcement was on the retailer’s social media channels Wednesday.
