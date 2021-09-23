Popular Syracuse clothing retailer Mr. Shop to open a store at Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mr. Shop, a Syracuse downtown fixture, is opening another location, this time at Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

In a press release sent Thursday, Turning Stone announced the clothing retailer will open Friday, October 1.

“We have seen from the success of The Commons that the unique boutique shopping experience resonates with our guests and the opening of Mr. Shop at Turning Stone will be another welcomed addition to our roster of world-class amenities,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “Joel Shapiro and the Shapiro Family have a legacy of exceptional service and have built a fashion empire over the last fifty years that is among the most respected businesses in our region.”

Mr. Shop at Turning Stone will be located between two familiar landmarks at the resort – The Parlor and the TS Rewards Desk, in the space currently occupied by Oneida Sky.

“Opening Mr. Shop in a world-renowned destination resort like Turning Stone will introduce our collection of menswear to millions of guests who visit from all around the country,” said Shapiro.

Owned and operated by Shapiro, Mr. Shop at Turning Stone will feature boutique shopping, with popular national brands such as Eton, Paige, Tommy Bahama and Johnston & Murphy, and a diverse selection of accessories, including watches, belts, ties and jewelry.