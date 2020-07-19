Popular Syracuse vegan restaurant, Strong Hearts Cafe, gets a new look

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A favorite for vegans has a new location in Syracuse, and the extra space comes just in time for social distancing requirements.
Strong Hearts Cafe is now open on the corner of Irving Avenue and Fayette Street, right around the corner from its original location on Genesee Street.
The new location comes with more indoor seating, an outdoor area and a larger kitchen for an expanded menu.
Nick Ryan, Co-Owner of Strong Hearts Cafe, said, “The coronavirus was never a part of the plan. Even though we’re at 50 percent capacity on opening day, we’re able to have as many people in the restaurant as we were previously, so, that’s a little silver lining to the whole thing.”
Strong Hearts is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., seven days a week.
