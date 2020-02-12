Port Byron Central School District one step closer to getting Special Patrol Officer

PORT BYRON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For almost a year, the Port Byron Central School District has been without a school resource officer after an issue with the previous officer’s contract.

Now, the superintendent says there may finally be a solution to the problem.

Superintendent Neil O’Brien, sent a newsletter to parents at the end of last month telling them that after working with the deputy sheriff’s patrol union, they’re one step closer to finding a special patrol officer to protect their students.

The district and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office have come to an agreement with the Civil Service Commission and now, they’re moving forward in creating the position of Special Patrol Officer to protect the district.

The superintendent says this position will allow the sheriff’s office to hire part-time, retired troopers, sheriffs, or police officers to work on school grounds, but they’ll only have the ability to use their authority when on school property. The superintendent says the district will reimburse the county for this service, and will have to provide a vehicle for the officer.

This all comes after the county said the previous school resource officer’s contract was illegal.

The Cayuga County Sheriff tells NewsChannel 9 that he is working with the district to create a contract for that officer now, and when they’re done with that, they will be looking to fill the position as soon as possible.

