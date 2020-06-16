Port Byron man arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a child

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a Port Byron man who has been accused of sexually abusing a child.
On Monday, police arrested William C. Evans III, 36, for criminal sex act in the second degree. According to police, the victim was younger than 15.
Evans was processed and sent to Cayuga County Jail where he will wait for Cayuga County CAP Court.
This investigation is ongoing and if you have any information please contact Investigator Gregory Cool at (315) 539-3530 or gregory.cool@troopers.ny.gov.
