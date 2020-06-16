Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Port Byron man arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a child

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

William C. Evans III (New York State Police)

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a Port Byron man who has been accused of sexually abusing a child.

On Monday, police arrested William C. Evans III, 36, for criminal sex act in the second degree. According to police, the victim was younger than 15.

Evans was processed and sent to Cayuga County Jail where he will wait for Cayuga County CAP Court.

This investigation is ongoing and if you have any information please contact Investigator Gregory Cool at (315) 539-3530 or gregory.cool@troopers.ny.gov.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected